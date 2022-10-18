Locust Grove And Kentucky Shakespeare Revive Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”

“I am malicious because I am miserable. Am I not shunned and hated by all mankind? You my creator, would tear me to pieces, and triumph; remember that. And tell me why I should pity man more than he pities me?” -from page 131 of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”

Locust Grove and Kentucky Shakespeare are working together to reanimate their annual reading of “Frankenstein.” The organizations will host a special production of the Mary Shelley classic on Tuesday October 25. Since 2015, there has been an annual reading of this quintessential tale of love and what it means to be a monster.

This year, the event which used to be a candlelight event in the parlor of the main house, will take place under “the dark of night” in Locust Grove’s new outdoor pavilion. This is the first performance at the new pavilion.

Here are some details about the story and the performance:

Attendees will be able to get a glimpse into another story linked to the histories of Locust Grove. Mary Wollstonecraft Shelly began writing Frankenstein in 1816 , the same time the Croghan family and George Rogers Clark lived on the historic property.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather.

Tickets are $15 for Locust Grove members and $20 for all others. Tickets can be purchased here . Refreshments will also be available during the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

