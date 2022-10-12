LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Services

David (inspired by Michelangelo)' at the 21c Museum Hotel Louisville.

Best Advertising Agency

1. An Agency

2. Honeywick

3. PriceWeber Marketing

Best Local Bank

1. Republic Bank & Trust Company

2. Stock Yards Bank and Trust

3. Chase Bank

Best Credit Union

1. L&N Federal Credit Union

2. Park Community Credit Union

3. Commonwealth Credit Union

Best Dry Cleaner

1. Highland Cleaners

2. Holiday Green Cleaners & Laundry

3. Parrot Cleaners

Nu-Yale Cleaners

(tied for 3rd)

Best Grocery Store

1. Kroger

2. Trader Joe’s

3. Paul’s Fruit Market

Best Hotel

1. 21c Museum Hotel Louisville

2. Omni

3. Brown Hotel

Best Lawyer

1. Reczek Chase Law

2. Nicholas Neumann, PLLC – Daugherty, Neumann & Aslam PLLC

3. Mory & Colliersmith, PLLC

Best Local Pet Grooming

1. Bark Avenue

2. That Dog Groomin’ Guy

3. Pawsitively Dogs Grooming

Best Mechanic

1. Matt McCormick

2. Nathanson Auto Repair

Tachyon Performance

(tied for 2nd)

3. Probilt

Best Photographer

1. Ashley Murphy- Beyond The

Line Studio

2. Jon Cherry

3. T.A. Yero – Two Hearts Media

Best PR Firm

1. Debra Locker Group

2. Lemonade PR

PriceWeber Marketing

(tied for 2nd)

3. C2 Strategic Communications

Best Travel Agency

1. FTJ Travel by Heather

2. My World Travel

3. Mint Julep Experiences

Best Roofer

1. Bone Dry Roofing

2. Highland Roofing Company

3. HKC Roofing

Best Plumber

1. BC Plumbing

2. Tom Drexler

3. Tony’s Plumbing

Best Vet Clinic

1. VCA Fairleigh Animal Hospital

2. Doerr Animal Clinic

3. The Advetcate

Best Doggie Daycare

1. Almost Home Boarding

and Training

2. Fern Creek Pet Resort

3. The Pet Station Country Club

Best Videographer

1. Kyle Gordon – Best Dad Media

2. Louisville Bluegrass Photography

3. James Reid – PriceWeber

Best Interior Designer

1. Chad Cobb

2. Journey +Jacobs

3. Lee Robinson

Lindsay Edelen

Victor Saho

(tied for 3rd)

Best Place to Take Music Lessons

1. Mom’s Music

2. Heartland Music Together

Scott Carney

(tied for 2nd)

3. Guitar Emporium

Louisville Folk School

(tied for 3rd)

