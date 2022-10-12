LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Services

Best Advertising Agency
1. An Agency
2. Honeywick
3. PriceWeber Marketing
Best Local Bank
1. Republic Bank & Trust Company
2. Stock Yards Bank and Trust
3. Chase Bank
Best Credit Union
1. L&N Federal Credit Union
2. Park Community Credit Union
3. Commonwealth Credit Union
Best Dry Cleaner
1. Highland Cleaners
2. Holiday Green Cleaners & Laundry
3. Parrot Cleaners
Nu-Yale Cleaners
(tied for 3rd)
Best Grocery Store
1. Kroger
2. Trader Joe’s
3. Paul’s Fruit Market
Best Hotel
1. 21c Museum Hotel Louisville
2. Omni
3. Brown Hotel
Best Lawyer
1. Reczek Chase Law
2. Nicholas Neumann, PLLC – Daugherty, Neumann & Aslam PLLC
3. Mory & Colliersmith, PLLC
Best Local Pet Grooming
1. Bark Avenue
2. That Dog Groomin’ Guy
3. Pawsitively Dogs Grooming
Best Mechanic
1. Matt McCormick
2. Nathanson Auto Repair
Tachyon Performance
(tied for 2nd)
3. Probilt
Best Photographer
1. Ashley Murphy- Beyond The
Line Studio
2. Jon Cherry
3. T.A. Yero – Two Hearts Media
Best PR Firm
1. Debra Locker Group
2. Lemonade PR
PriceWeber Marketing
(tied for 2nd)
3. C2 Strategic Communications
Best Travel Agency
1. FTJ Travel by Heather
2. My World Travel
3. Mint Julep Experiences
Best Roofer
1. Bone Dry Roofing
2. Highland Roofing Company
3. HKC Roofing
Best Plumber
1. BC Plumbing
2. Tom Drexler
3. Tony’s Plumbing
Best Vet Clinic
1. VCA Fairleigh Animal Hospital
2. Doerr Animal Clinic
3. The Advetcate
Best Doggie Daycare
1. Almost Home Boarding
and Training
2. Fern Creek Pet Resort
3. The Pet Station Country Club
Best Videographer
1. Kyle Gordon – Best Dad Media
2. Louisville Bluegrass Photography
3. James Reid – PriceWeber
Best Interior Designer
1. Chad Cobb
2. Journey +Jacobs
3. Lee Robinson
Lindsay Edelen
Victor Saho
(tied for 3rd)
Best Place to Take Music Lessons
1. Mom’s Music
2. Heartland Music Together
Scott Carney
(tied for 2nd)
3. Guitar Emporium
Louisville Folk School
(tied for 3rd)
