LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Places & Attractions

Best Apartment Complex
1. AMP Luxury Apartments
2. Germantown Mill Lofts
3. The Ivy Apartment Homes
Upton Oxmoor
(tied for 3rd place)
Best Place for an Event/Party
1. Kentucky Derby Museum
2. Mellwood Art Center
3. The Louisville Palace
Best Farmers Market
1. Douglass Loop Farmers Market
2. St. Matthews Farmers Market
3. Beechmont Open Air Market
Best Flea Market
1. Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market
2. The Flea Off Market
3. Middletown Peddlers Mall
Best Reuse of a Historic Building
1. Angel’s Envy Distillery
2. Lady Tron’s
3. The Bellwether Hotel
Best Place for Free Entertainment
1. Waterfront Park
2. Kentucky Shakespeare in the Park
3. Planet of the Tapes
Best Neighborhood
1. The Highlands
2. Germantown-Schnitzelburg
3. Crescent Hill
Best Place to Take your Dog
1. Club K9 Dog Bar
2. Cochran Hill Dog Run at Cherokee Park
3. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar
Best Park
1. Cherokee Park
2. The Parklands of Floyds Fork
3. Iroquois Park
Best Place to Take Kids
in the Summer
1. The Louisville Zoo
2. Kentucky Kingdom
3. Waterfront Park
Best Place to Swim
1. Lakeside Swim Club
2. Trager Family JCC
3. American Turners Pool
Best Place to Play Soccer
1. Lynn Family Stadium
2. Seneca Park
3. Mockingbird Valley
Best Senior Living Community
1. Masonic Homes Kentucky
2. Shalom Tower Apartments
3. The Grand Plaza Service Apartments
Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!
Readers’ Choice Categories
Aesthetics
Arts & Entertainment
Community
Drinks
Food & Dining
Health & Fitness
Local Shops
Media
Nightlife
Places & Attractions
Services
And LEO’s staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.