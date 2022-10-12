LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Places & Attractions

Best Apartment Complex

1. AMP Luxury Apartments

2. Germantown Mill Lofts

3. The Ivy Apartment Homes

Upton Oxmoor

(tied for 3rd place)

Best Place for an Event/Party

1. Kentucky Derby Museum

2. Mellwood Art Center

3. The Louisville Palace

Best Farmers Market

1. Douglass Loop Farmers Market

2. St. Matthews Farmers Market

3. Beechmont Open Air Market

Best Flea Market

1. Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market

2. The Flea Off Market

3. Middletown Peddlers Mall

Best Reuse of a Historic Building

1. Angel’s Envy Distillery

2. Lady Tron’s

3. The Bellwether Hotel

Best Place for Free Entertainment

1. Waterfront Park

2. Kentucky Shakespeare in the Park

3. Planet of the Tapes

Best Neighborhood

1. The Highlands

2. Germantown-Schnitzelburg

3. Crescent Hill

Best Place to Take your Dog

1. Club K9 Dog Bar

2. Cochran Hill Dog Run at Cherokee Park

3. PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Best Park

1. Cherokee Park

2. The Parklands of Floyds Fork

3. Iroquois Park

Best Place to Take Kids

in the Summer

1. The Louisville Zoo

2. Kentucky Kingdom

3. Waterfront Park

Best Place to Swim

1. Lakeside Swim Club

2. Trager Family JCC

3. American Turners Pool

Best Place to Play Soccer

1. Lynn Family Stadium

2. Seneca Park

3. Mockingbird Valley

Best Senior Living Community

1. Masonic Homes Kentucky

2. Shalom Tower Apartments

3. The Grand Plaza Service Apartments

And LEO's staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.