LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Media

Best Instagram
1. JCP Eats
2. 502 Hemp
3. Teaz Salon
Best Local Blog
1. JCP Eats
2. 502 Hemp
3. Write Some Shit – Hannah Drake
Best Local Podcast
1. 502 Hemp
2. My Skeptical Sister
3. Where Y’all Really From
Best Local Publication
1. LEO Weekly
2. LOUtoday
3. Louisville Business First
Best Local Radio Personality
1. Austin Baker
2. Matt Anthony
3. Terry Meiners
Best Local Radio Station
1. 102 WLRS
2. 91.9 WFPK
3. 89.3 WFPL
Best Local TV Personality
1. Dawne Gee
2. Shay McAlister
3. Claudia Coffey
Mike Marshall
(tied for 3rd)
Best Local TV Station
1. WDRB
2. WLKY
3. WHAS
Best Local Website
1. Cardinal Sports Zone
2. Card Chronicle
3. WDRB
Best Place to Pick up a LEO Weekly
1. Teaz Salon
2. Heine Brothers
3. Louisville Free Public Library
Best Twitter Feed
1. Olivia Krauth
2. 502 Hemp
3. Hannah Drake
Best Local Writer
1. James Wilkerson
2. Hannah Drake
3. Jeff Nunn
