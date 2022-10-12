LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Media

Best Instagram

1. JCP Eats

2. 502 Hemp

3. Teaz Salon

Best Local Blog

1. JCP Eats

2. 502 Hemp

3. Write Some Shit – Hannah Drake

Best Local Podcast

1. 502 Hemp

2. My Skeptical Sister

3. Where Y’all Really From

Best Local Publication

1. LEO Weekly

2. LOUtoday

3. Louisville Business First

Best Local Radio Personality

1. Austin Baker

2. Matt Anthony

3. Terry Meiners

Best Local Radio Station

1. 102 WLRS

2. 91.9 WFPK

3. 89.3 WFPL

Best Local TV Personality

1. Dawne Gee

2. Shay McAlister

3. Claudia Coffey

Mike Marshall

(tied for 3rd)

Best Local TV Station

1. WDRB

2. WLKY

3. WHAS

Best Local Website

1. Cardinal Sports Zone

2. Card Chronicle

3. WDRB

Best Place to Pick up a LEO Weekly

1. Teaz Salon

2. Heine Brothers

3. Louisville Free Public Library

Best Twitter Feed

1. Olivia Krauth

2. 502 Hemp

3. Hannah Drake

Best Local Writer

1. James Wilkerson

2. Hannah Drake

3. Jeff Nunn

