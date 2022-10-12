LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Health & Fitness

Best Gym/Exercise Studio
1. barre3
2. Trager Family JCC
3. Butchertown Crossfit
Best Personal Trainer
1. Luke Miner – Next Step Fitness
2. Joe Kirven
3. Alchemy Massage Therapy
Alexa Mays
(tied for 3rd place)
Best Pilates Studio
1. Lowber Pilates
2. Studio Pilates
3. Club Pilates
Best Yoga Studio
1. Bend and Zen Hot Yoga
2. The Inner Warrior
3. YOGAST8
Best Yoga Teacher
1. Meredith Conroy – Bend and Zen
2. Gabriella Gaona – The Inner Warrior
3. Lee Schardein
Best Cycling Studio
1. CycleBar Middletown
2. CycleBar St. Matthews
3. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling
Best Dentist
1. Davis Dental Center
2. Dr. Sean Music – Elite Smiles
of Louisville
3. Dr. Anthony Zangari
Best Doctor
1. Dr. Chet Mays – CaloAesthetics
2. Dr. Bradley Calobrace – CaloAesthetics
3. Dr. Carl Paige – Medical Transformation Center
Best Massage
1. Sea of Tranquility Massage Therapy
2. Alchemy Massage Therapy
3. Massage On Mellwood
Best Mental Health Provider
1. Dillon Espinosa – Derby City Counseling
2. Compass Counseling and Psychology Services
3. Kevin Snellen
Best Place to Buy CBD Products
1. One Love Hemp
2. 502 Hemp
3. Steel & Leaf LLC
Best Place to Buy Edibles
1. One Love Hemp
2. 502 Hemp
3. Steel & Leaf LLC
Best CBD Oil
1. 502 Hemp
2. One Love Hemp
3. Steel & Leaf LLC
