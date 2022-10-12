LEO Readers’ Choice 2022: Health & Fitness

Best Gym/Exercise Studio

1. barre3

2. Trager Family JCC

3. Butchertown Crossfit

Best Personal Trainer

1. Luke Miner – Next Step Fitness

2. Joe Kirven

3. Alchemy Massage Therapy

Alexa Mays

(tied for 3rd place)

Best Pilates Studio

1. Lowber Pilates

2. Studio Pilates

3. Club Pilates

Best Yoga Studio

1. Bend and Zen Hot Yoga

2. The Inner Warrior

3. YOGAST8

Best Yoga Teacher

1. Meredith Conroy – Bend and Zen

2. Gabriella Gaona – The Inner Warrior

3. Lee Schardein

Best Cycling Studio

1. CycleBar Middletown

2. CycleBar St. Matthews

3. Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling

Best Dentist

1. Davis Dental Center

2. Dr. Sean Music – Elite Smiles

of Louisville

3. Dr. Anthony Zangari

Best Doctor

1. Dr. Chet Mays – CaloAesthetics

2. Dr. Bradley Calobrace – CaloAesthetics

3. Dr. Carl Paige – Medical Transformation Center

Best Massage

1. Sea of Tranquility Massage Therapy

2. Alchemy Massage Therapy

3. Massage On Mellwood

Best Mental Health Provider

1. Dillon Espinosa – Derby City Counseling

2. Compass Counseling and Psychology Services

3. Kevin Snellen

Best Place to Buy CBD Products

1. One Love Hemp

2. 502 Hemp

3. Steel & Leaf LLC

Best Place to Buy Edibles

1. One Love Hemp

2. 502 Hemp

3. Steel & Leaf LLC

Best CBD Oil

1. 502 Hemp

2. One Love Hemp

3. Steel & Leaf LLC

Want to jump around the different categories for the 2022 LEO Readers’ Choice winners? Use this handy section-by-section hyperlink guide!

Readers’ Choice Categories

Aesthetics

Arts & Entertainment

Community

Drinks

Food & Dining

Health & Fitness

Local Shops

Media

Nightlife

Places & Attractions

Services

And LEO’s staff wanted a say, too. Check out our 2022 Staff Picks to see what we think was the best that the city had to offer this year.