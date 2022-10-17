Jack Harlow To Host And Perform On SNL, Oct. 29

A screenshot from the music video of Jack Harlow's 'Churchill Downs.'

Jack Harlow will host and perform on “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, Oct. 29. The rapper announced his upcoming appearance on social media yesterday.

Harlow was also the musical guest on “SNL” on March 27, 2021, but his upcoming appearance will be his first time hosting.

Harlow also co-hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on October 6.

He played his last announced US show for the year last night at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. He starts a European tour on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

