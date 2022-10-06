Interstellar Night Market Coming To Galaxie Bar Tomorrow, Oct. 7

Galaxie Bar is hosting an Interstellar Night Market this Friday (Oct. 7) with three rooms of handmade, vintage and up-cycled items.

The market will be host to 18 vendors, live art, interactive mushroom art by Spore Art, a silent disco hosted by Psancuary (The Sacred Mushroom Church), and live music by ZenPond and SCZ.

Friday, Oct. 8

Interstellar Night Market

Galaxie Bar

732 E. Market St.

No cover | 6-10 p.m.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.