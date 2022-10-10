10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (10/3)

Monday, Oct. 3

Metal Monday w/ Majutsu

Highlands Tap Room & Grill

Free | 9 p.m.

It’s Monday, so you’ve probably built up some rage that needs releasing. Head to Highland Tap Room for Metal Monday with Majutsu – “local black metal noise merchants.”

Fright Bites Food Truck Fundraiser

Mile Wide Beer Co.

No cover | 5 p.m.

This is your last chance to play Horror Bingo with Fright Bites and help them raise money for their first food truck. Food served at 5 p.m., and bingo with prizes starts at 7 p.m.

Plant Swap

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6:30-10 p.m.

Whether you have a succulent to swap or not, you’re welcome to join Hi-Wire Brewing for this plant swap. It’s a chance to share tips, tricks, and trade tools with fellow plant lovers over a brew.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Monthly Ping Pong Tournament

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 7-10 p.m.

Test your ping pong prowess at this monthly tournament, also with Hi-Wire Brewing! There will be both winner and loser brackets, and a special prize for the overall winner. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.

Television Trivia with Greg!

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Looking for something different with your trivia? Try TV trivia with Greg at Planet of the Tapes. Teams of six will compete for special prizes, seating is limited so arrive early.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Music Bingo

Parlour Jeffersonville

Free | 7-9 p.m.

Play this fun, musical version of bingo with a chance to win $50-$100 jackpots. Not to mention the great food and drinks provided by Parlour pizza in Jeffersonville.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Happy Hour w/ Actors Theatre of Louisville

Trouble Bar

No cover | 5-10 p.m.

Head to Trouble Bar for a happy hour that supports the latest in-person production by Actors Theatre of Louisville – “FANNIE: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.” There will also be a raffle, giveaways and a sneak peek performance at 7:30 p.m.

Family Feud-Style Trivia

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 7-9 p.m.

This unique take on trivia features “Family Feud” style rules: six rounds of questions with three questions in each round. Between each round, there’s a bonus question, a halftime question, and at the end of the game, a final question.

Emo Bingo + Karaoke

NoraeBar

Free | 8 p.m.

This Bingo + Karaoke night is hosted by EmoNite502 and sponsored by Louisville Loves Emo. Bingo featuring emo music videos and giveaways starts at 8 p.m. Followed by karaoke and music by DJ Spring Break at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Portal Presents: Belushi Speedball + Shitfire and more

Portal – 1512 Portland Avenue

$12-$15 | 8 p.m.

While a little over the $10 mark, this show deserves a little publicity. This show in Portland features acts by Belushi Speedball, Shitfire, The Kodiaks & Son, and Deady. Advanced tickets are $12, day of tickets are $15.

Smoke Signals, Still Stayer and more

Kaiju

$12 | 8 p.m.

Also $2 over the mark (I’ve failed you Louisville) this show at Kaiju is a part of the “NO ANSWERS” tour with Smoke Signals, Still Stayer, Wave Painter, and Fall.

