10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/24)

Monday, Oct. 24

Louisville Hot Brown Week (Oct. 24-30)

Various locations

$10-$12

Louisville’s first ever Hot Brown Week begins Monday, Oct. 24. This is your chance to taste local restaurant’s take on Louisville’s signature dish – The Hot Brown. Best of all, every participating restaurant has made the price $10-$12. Try as many as you can before Sunday, Oct. 30! For more info on Louisville Hot Brown Week, go to: hotbrownweek.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Horror Movie Screenings at Gravely (Oct. 25-30)

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | Times vary

Gravely Brewing Co. is getting into the Halloween spirit with a week of horror movie screenings. This week you can catch screenings of “Frankenweenie” & “Beetlejuice” on Tuesday; “Hocus Pocus” 1 & 2 on Wednesday; and “Night of the Living Dead” & “The Shining” on Friday. Check the link for details about the weekend screenings.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Pumpkin Carving Party

Holsopple Brewing

Free | 4-10 p.m.

Get into the spooky season spirit with Holsopple’s annual Pumpkin Carving Party. This is a Bring Your Own Pumpkin party, but stencils and carving supplies will be supplied.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Pumpkin Carving

Monnik Beer Co.

Free | 6 p.m.

Monnik is also getting in on the pumpkin carving fun with their own annual carving party on the patio. This party is also BYOP (Bring Your Own Pumpkin).

Halloween Balloon Glow

Lynn Family Stadium

$10-$15 | 6-10 p.m.

Lynn Family Stadium is hosting a Halloween Balloon Glow and trick-or-treat, with 10 hot-air balloons on the field and trick-or-treating stations at each balloon. The family fun zone will have vendors, inflatables, live musical performances and seasonal foods with refreshments. Guests are encouraged to dress up and there will also be a balloon set up in front of the stadium for commemorative family photos. Candy bags will be provided, and kids under 2 get in for free.

Friday. Oct. 28



BELUSHI TRICK OR YEET 5! W/ Sunshine, Baptise, Busby Death Chair

Kaiju Bar

$5 | 7 p.m.

Dress up for this $5 concert at Kaiju, with music by Belushi Speed Ball, Busby Death Chair, Sunshine and Baptise.

Kentucky Waterfall Competition

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 6 p.m.

Do you have the one mullet to rule them all? See the best of the best mullets at this competition, and enjoy discounts on Mountain Water ($1 off pints, $2 off liters, $8 6-packs, $30 cases, and 15% off all Mountain Water Merch). Sign-ups at 6 p.m.; competition at 7:30 p.m.

Time Slip Theatre’s ‘The Rocky Horror Show’

PLAY Louisville

$15 | 8 p.m.

Join Time Slip Theatre for a dragalicious edition of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Audience participation is encouraged and prop bags will be available for purchase.

DAQ to the Future Part II: A Rum-Fueled Halloween Party

The Merryweather

Free | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Merryweather is hosting a… unique take, on Halloween. Dress up as your favorite “Back To The Future” character for a themed night with food by POCO, daiquiris by Merryweather, and music and video by DJ SpringBreak.

Halloween and Louisville Silent Disco

Mile Wide Beer Co.

Free | 9 p.m.-Midnight

Dress up for a Halloween themed silent disco at Mile Wide Beer Co. According to the Facebook event page, it’s going to be a “frighteningly awesome night.”

