WorldFest Starts Tomorrow. Here’s The Full Entertainment Lineup.

WorldFest, a four-day festival that celebrates the international cultures and communities that make Louisville vibrant, returns to Riverfront Plaza for its 20th year starting tomorrow.

The big draw is the Parade of Cultures on Saturday afternoon, but there’ll also be three stages with live music, plus vendors selling international food, art, and more. The festival goes through Monday.

Here’s the full entertainment lineup for the weekend.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

11-11:45 a.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage, Fountain Stage, Overlook Stage)

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. — The Zydewinders (West Lawn Stage)

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. — The Buzzards (Fountain Stage)

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. — Kuke Kala Ohana (Overlook Stage)

1:15-4 p.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage)

1:15-5 p.m. — Recorded international music (Fountain Stage, Overlook Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Lost Tribe of Louisville (West Lawn Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Ut Gret (West Lawn Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Sule Dance Fitness (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Latin Louisville Association (Overlook Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Kuvebo (West Lawn Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Kentucky Soul (Fountain Stage)

6-7 p.m. — McClanahan School of Irish Dance (Overlook Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Karan Chavis (West Lawn Stage)

7-8 p.m. — River City Drum Corp (Fountain Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Argentine Tango Dance Society (Overlook Stage)

8-9 p.m. — The Brooks Giles Band (West Lawn Stage)

8-9 p.m. — Dick Sisto Group (Fountain Stage)

8-9 p.m. — Big Poppa Stamply (Overlook Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — The Ark Band (Fountain Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Hermanos (Overlook Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Maestro J (West Lawn Stage)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

11-12 p.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage, Fountain Stage)

12-12:45 p.m. — Parade of Cultures on 5th Street

1-2 p.m. — Louisville Pipe Band (West Lawn Stage)

1-2 p.m. — Cheryl Pan Chinese Dance (Fountain Stage)

1-5 p.m. — DJ Jay Bird (Overlook Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Dance Belize Intermix (West Lawn Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Imani Dance Company (Fountain Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Saw Peep Intercultural Orchestra (West Lawn Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Chinese American Society Kyana (Fountain Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Rakadu Dance Theatre (West Lawn Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Keen Dance Company (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Vintage Keys (West Lawn Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Natya Kendra/Smitha Paily Dancers (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — DJ Blue (Overlook Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Hora Certa (West Lawn Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Nachale Bollywood Dance Company (Fountain Stage)

6-7 p.m. — DJ Empty Beats (Overlook Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Appalatin (West Lawn Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Tanita Gaines (Fountain Stage)

7-8 p.m. — DJ Jay Bird (Overlook Stage)

8-9 p.m. — The Afrophysicists (West Lawn Stage)

8-9 p.m. — Lou Orleans Band (Fountain Stage)

8-10 p.m. — Mas Flow (Overlook Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers (West Lawn Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Frankie Raymore & the Groove Masters w/Tony Fish (Fountain Stage)

10-11 p.m. — Party with Xavi (Overlook Stage)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage, Fountain Stage)

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — DJ Jay Bird (Overlook Stage)

12-1 p.m. — Squeezebot (West Lawn Stage)

1-2 p.m. — Giovanni (West Lawn Stage)

1-2 p.m. — Misha Feigin (Fountain Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Soneros de Cristo (West Lawn Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Safiyyah Dance Company (Fountain Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Ron Jones Quartet (West Lawn Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Ike Roa (Fountain Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Flamenco Louisville (West Lawn Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Guilderoy Byrnes (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Doorways (West Lawn Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Voodoo Fuel (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — DJ John Mixa (Overlook Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Ansyn Banks Quintet (West Lawn Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Jerry Tolson Quartet (Fountain Stage)

6-7 p.m. — DJ Jay Bird (Overlook Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Alma Gitana (West Lawn Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Louisville Jazz Initiative (Fountain Stage)

7-8 p.m. — DJ Siz (Overlook Stage)

7:30-8 p.m. — LOUKIZ Dance Performance (Overlook Stage)

8-9 p.m. — Screaming Orphans (West Lawn Stage)

8-9 p.m. — Walnut Street Blues Band (Fountain Stage)

8-10 p.m. — Tez of 2Deep and friends (Overlook Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Carly Johnson (West Lawn Stage)

9:30-11 p.m. — Tee Dee Young (Fountain Stage)

10-11 p.m. — DJ Q of B96.5 (Overlook Stage)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Recorded international music (West Lawn Stage)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Recorded international music (Fountain Stage)

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Recorded international music (Overlook Stage)

12-1 p.m. — Shazidi (West Lawn Stage)

1-2 p.m. — Hellenic Greek Dance Troupe (West Lawn Stage)

1-2 p.m. — Celtucky (Fountain Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Destined Dance Company (West Lawn Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Swing 39 (Fountain Stage)

2-3 p.m. — Oreya Dance (Overlook Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Aseye Drum Ensemble (West Lawn Stage)

3-4 p.m. — PMA Sound (Fountain Stage)

3-4 p.m. — Erica Denise and friends (Overlook Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Keltricity (West Lawn Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Street Talk (Fountain Stage)

4-5 p.m. — Academy of Flamenco Arts (Overlook Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Yapa (West Lawn Stage)

5-6 p.m. — Shakalaka (Fountain Stage)

5-6 p.m. — The Ville Effect (Overlook Stage)

6-7 p.m. — Milenio (West Lawn Stage)

6-7 p.m. — The Fellas (Fountain Stage)

6:30-8 p.m. — Here By Design (Overlook Stage)

7-8 p.m. — Billy Goat Strut (Fountain Stage)