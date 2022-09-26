WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Photo courtesy of 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville
The Last Waterfront Wednesday Of 2022 Is Upon Us, And It’ll Bring Bluegrass And Psychedelic Rock

If you’ve been to any Waterfront Wednesday this year, you know that the free event series is a big deal — thousands of people flock to Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of every month to see live bands, eat local food, drink, and be merry.

Unfortunately, with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the end of the series for this year. This Wednesday, Sept. 28, three bands —  Houseplant at 6 p.m., Hot Brown Smackdown at 7:30 p.m. and Yonder Mountain String Band at 9 p.m. — will bring an interesting mix of bluegrass and psychedelic rock to the riverfront.

Below, we’ve got three videos for each band to help you preview the show.

Houseplant

Hot Brown Smackdown

Yonder Mountain String Band

