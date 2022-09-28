Rocktoberfest Returns To Red River Gorge In Early October. Here’s The Schedule. 

Photo courtesy of the Red River Gorge Climbers' Coalition (RRGCC).

Celebrate the beauty of Red River Gorge and the madness of rock climbing at Rocktoberfest 2022.

Hosted by the Red River Gorge Climbers’ Coalition (RRGCC), this weekend-long event at the Land of Arches Campground in Campton, Kentucky benefits a multitude of your favorite places in The Red.

Proceeds from the event help the RRGCC continue its work to preserve Red River Gorge and pursue open access rock climbing for all.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 6

5-10 p.m. – Happy Hour Kick-off at Redpoint BBQ



Special edition whiskey glasses and bourbon flights available thanks to Maker’s Mark

Friday, Oct. 7

5 p.m. – Registration, food, and sponsor booths open

5-9 p.m. – Special edition steel pints and beer by West Sixth Brewing

6-8 p.m. – Dyno Comp try-outs (qualifier for Saturday’s comp)

8-8:30 p.m. – Presentations by The Climbing Initiative and Hans Florine



The Global Impacts of Climbing



A Brief History of the Nose

8:30-9:15 p.m. – Pro Climber Panel by The Struggle Climbing Show

9:15-10:30 p.m. – Short Film: “Crux” by Sunny Yang

Food vendors include Celeppe’s Food Truck, Hop’s, Quest’s Famous Chili, and Daniel Boone Coffee Shop.

Saturday, Oct. 8

8 a.m. – Cinnamon rolls and coffee at Miguel’s Gear Shop

8 a.m. – Yoga in the Hanger ($5 donation)

8-10 a.m. – Shoe and Harness demos at Land of the Arches campground

Petzl

La Sportiva

Tenaya

Scarpa

Mammut

Arc’teryx

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Trango Trail Day (pre-registration required)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Clinics with the Pros (pre-registration required)

9:30 a.m. – Scarpa Holler Dash (map)

10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Mosaic Clip n’ Go Comp at The Miller Fork Recreational Preserve (MFRP)

5 p.m. – Sponsor booths and food vendors open

5-8 p.m. – Silent auction and raffle

7-8 p.m. – DJs and Dynos by Joshua Tree Skin Care

8:30 p.m. – RRGCC Raffles, Comp Winners and Announcements

9 p.m. – Dance Party with Seppe March and Marcellus Holmes

Sunday, Oct. 9

8-10 a.m. – Free pancake breakfast by Climbers for Christ

8:30 a.m. – Yoga in the Hanger ($5 donation)

9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Clinics with the Pros (pre-registration required)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Facelift: Act Local with the Yosemite Climbing Association

Community Outreach with the Lee County Clean Up

Miller Facelift on Removing Scrap Metal from MFRP

Trail Day 2.0: Stewardship work on RRGCC Properties

10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Clean up and pack out!

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a number of rock climbing clinics with pros on Saturday and Sunday, hosted by the Bluegrass Climbing School.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.