NerdLouvia Returns This Fall With ‘Stranger Things’ Theme

NerdLouvia, a local board game/video game/cosplay/etc. convention, will return this fall after a two-year hiatus.

The event runs Friday, Nov. 4 (for VIP guests) and Saturday, Nov. 5 (for all guests) at Art Sanctuary (1433 S. Shelby St.) This year’s theme: “Stranger Things.”

NerdLouvia will have just what you’d expect from any other nerd convention — gaming tables, game libraries, DND, merch vendors, artists, panel discussions, workshops, cosplay, improv, and more. There’ll also be food trucks and a cash bar.

You can buy your tickets at this link. General admission tickets cost $30/day. VIP tickets are $60 for a two-day pass and include a t-shirt, a collectible badge and lanyard, early access to the vendor and gaming tables, and a private party with a DJ, karaoke, magic shows from “The Whiskey Wizard” Richard E. Darshwood, and special cocktails.

Proceeds from NerdLouvia will benefit Next-Gen Nerds, which donates technology, money, and other resources to local at-risk youth.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.