My Morning Jacket Is Releasing A New Live Album In October

My Morning Jacket is known as one of the best live bands of their generation, with a high-energy, massive-sounding stage presence that’s completely magnetic.

Between that, and being heavily back out on the road after stage time that COVID took away, it makes sense that they’re releasing a new live album.

MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021 will be released on Friday, Oct. 21 exclusively on a three LP orange vinyl. Pre-orders are available now and a digital release will follow at a later date.

The 20-song setlist was recorded at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on Nov. 11, 202.

Here’s the track list:

Side A

“Victory Dance”

“It Beats for You”

“Love Love Love”

“Magic Bullet”

Side B

“Laylow”

“Lowdown”

“Masterplan”

“Complex”

Side C

“Bermuda Highway”

“If All Else Fails”

“I Think I’m Going To Hell”

“Compound Fracture”

Side D

“Never In The Real World”

“Easy Morning Rebel”

“Mahgeetah”

“Holdin On To Black Metal”

Side E

“Dondante”

“Heartbreakin Man”

Side F

“Rollin Back”

“Phone Went West”

My Morning Jacket returns to Louisville for a concert they’re billing as a “Halloween Costume Ball” at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday, Oct. 29. You can buy tickets here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.