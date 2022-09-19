Louisville Metro Animal Shelters Reach Max Capacity, Adoption Fees Waived For Over 100 Adoptable Pets

The Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) shelter has reached max capacity, with over 330 stray cats and dogs taken in over the past two weeks.

To get these animals housed, LMAS is waiving all adoption fees and reclaim fees for unclaimed pets.

“Shelters nationwide are struggling and we really need community members to foster or adopt a dog. Maintaining our No-Kill status takes a village, and our city shelter can’t do it without you,” said Interim Shelter Director Ashley Book in a statement. “We’re asking owners who are searching for a missing pet to visit the shelter. If you are planning to add a new four-legged friend to your family, make Animal House Adoption Center your first stop.”

According to the statement by LMAS, the department’s live release rate has increased from 92.8% in 2017 to 94.99% in 2021. To maintain its status as a no kill shelter, LMAS is asking for the community to step up and adopt (instead of buy) their next furry friend.

To view adoptable pets or strays currently at the LMAS Shelter, click here.

Each animal is spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines. Each animal also goes home with one large bag of food.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.