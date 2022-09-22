Hauck’s Corner, A New Bar And Restaurant That Carries On Its Predecessor’s Legacy, Is Now Open Seven Days A Week

Hauck’s Corner (1000 Goss Ave.), a bar and restaurant on the site of a legendary Germantown business, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m, as of yesterday.

Although Hauck’s Corner is “new,” it carries on a historic legacy: the space is a renovation of what was once Hauck’s Handy Store, a grocery store and community spot. George Hauck, who took the business over from his parents, died in September 2020 at the age of 100, but he was a neighborhood celebrity known for his friendliness and generosity. A framed photo of him now hangs near the entrance to Hauck’s Corner.

Hauck’s Handy Store was also known for hosting the Annual World Championship Dainty Contest, better known simply as “the Dainty,” every July. The competition, based on a street game popular with German-American immigrants in Louisville, requires contestants (who had to be at least 45 years old) to hit a wooden peg down the street using a broom handle.

Hauck’s Corner opened to the public this year — albeit temporarily, and with a limited menu — the weekend of this year’s Dainty.

Before the venue opened, a new ownership team worked on preserving and restoring the space for more than 18 months.

It now includes a front room with a bar, counter seats and tables; a “museum room” with a TV, VHS tapes, newspaper articles, winner plaques, and other memorabilia about the Dainty; an indoor accessibility ramp decorated with period memorabilia; a back room with a restored Coca-Cola mural; and a courtyard with bench swings, a food trailer, and lots of space for community events and get-togethers.

The menu includes bologna sandwiches (part of the original Hauck’s legacy); shareable dishes like pork rinds, fried pickles, pretzels with beer cheese, and fried cauliflower; chicken wings, salads and seventeen sauces.

The drinks menu includes plenty of cocktails, shots, drafts and more. Happy hour specials are offered from 4-6 p.m. daily.

LEO previewed the renovated space this summer. Check out our photo gallery and take a “Hauckthrough” of the venue here.

