Atrium Brewing to Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary Sept. 25

Atrium Brewing will culminate a monthlong celebration on Sept. 25, as it commemorates two years in business in Shelby Park.

Atrium opened its doors during an unusual and troubling time. Having missed out on the experience of a traditional “grand opening” brewery owners now feel the time is right to hold a celebration of brewing local beer consumed by a much-appreciated neighborhood.

“It’s crazy to think we are about to turn two,” Princeton Hurst, president and co-owner of the business. “Atrium Brewing has been the most amazing adventure in my life since we opened our doors Sept 25, 2020. Words cannot express my level of appreciation and gratitude for the support of our neighborhood, patrons, distribution accounts and future beer fans. We celebrate another year because of you. We look forward to many years of bringing the most innovative and also true to style world class beers to the city of Louisville. Cheers to Louisville’s Beer.”

The celebration began early this month with the release of a collaboration between Merryweather co-owner JC Dennison and Head Brewer Spencer Guy, who curated beer-based cocktails mixing Atrium’s unique sours and ales with Merryweather’s mixology skills and spirits. Atrium also kicked off traditional Kolsch Service to feature the brewery’s top-selling beer.

The brewery welcomes the community to celebrate its 2nd birthday Sept. 25 by offering specially made cupcakes by La Pana Bakery to the first 75 people. Plus, Chef Daryk of Daryk’s, located on the back patio, will craft a Birthday Burger for all who come to the party. Limited beer releases also will be on tap featuring unique limited variants for one day only.

A portion of all draft beer sales will benefit the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, which will be on hand with an information booth and swag.

“We are excited to be a part of Atrium Brewing’s second birthday celebration and grateful they have chosen to use this event to highlight the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association and raise funds for our work.” neighborhood association president Maria Gurren said. “We love that Atrium views itself as part of the community. Despite opening and operating during the pandemic, they continue to look for ways they can partner and be a positive presence in our neighborhood. “That is part of what makes Shelby Park a special place.”

Atrium also plans to recognize the neighborhood by selecting local artwork to appear on one of their future cans. An official announcement and further details will be available at the event.

Atrium is located at 1154 Logan Street and opens at 11 a.m. for the day-long event.

