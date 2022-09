3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/2)

Friday, Sept. 2

Wombo

Headliners Music Hall

$10-$12 | 8 p.m.

With a post-punk prowess that makes them exciting and different, Wombo creates rollercoaster-ride soundscapes that are sharp and magnetic. The new record, Fairy Rust, is a must-listen. Boa Boys and The Ego Trippers and Sunshine open.



Casey Powell, Yons, Jordan Jetson (“Forever Endeavor” Release)

The Whirling Tiger

$15 | 8:30 p.m.

This show is a celebration of “Forever Endeavor,” the sort of dynamic and thoughtful piece of soul-leaning hip-hop that you would expect from these three local talents.



Friday, Sept. 2-4

PRFBBQLOU2022

Various Venues

Various Prices | Various Times

The multi-day, multi-venue indie fest continues this weekend. Below is the remaining schedule.

Friday Sept. 2 at Mag Bar, 1398 S. 2nd St. (Doors at 7pm, Music at 7:30 – $15)

7:30-8:00 – DEADY (KY)

8:15-8:45 – LASHES (OH)

9:00-9:30 – KNIFE THE SYMPHONY (OH)

9:45-10:15 – CONAN NEUTRON & THE SECRET FRIENDS (WI)

10:30-11:00 – BURNED OR BURIED (IL)

11:15-11:45 – NAW (GA)

12:00-12:30 – MISTER GOBLIN (IL/IN)

Saturday Sept. 3 at PORTAL / fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound, 1512 Portland Ave. (Doors at 2:00pm, Music at 3:00pm-12:00am – $20)

STAGE A – PORTAL MAIN STAGE INSIDE

3:00-3:30 – CHEER ACCIDENT (IL)

4:00-4:30 – ISOLATION TANK ENSEMBLE (KY)

5:00-5:30 – GOD DAMN YOUR EYES (IL)

6:00-6:15 – ACROYOGA with KEITH MANIFY & JOLEE RANCHER (GA)

6:15-7:15 – DINNER BREAK

8:00-8:30 – VINCAS (GA)

9:00-9:30 – THE CELL PHONES (IN/IL)

9:45-10:15 – SALVATION (IL)

10:30-11:00 – FRIENDSHIP COMMANDERS (TN)

11:15-12:00 – SERVICE (IN)

STAGE B – “MONNIK BEER STAGE” OUTSIDE OF HIDDEN ROOM STUDIOS

3:30-4:00 – THE ARCHAEAS (KY)

4:30-5:00 – FATHER WEREWOLF (GA)

5:30-6:00 – TERMINUS VICTOR (IL)

7:30-8:00 – DJUNAH (IL)

8:30-9:00 – IFIHADAHIFI (WI)

STAGE C – PORTAL PATIO STAGE

3:45-4:15 – DJ FLANNEL JAMMIES (WI)

4:45-5:15 – SOLAR FLIGHT (KY)

5:45-6:15 – NARCISSY (VA)

6:45-7:15 – DJ FLANNEL JAMMIES (WI)

Sunday Sept 4 at PORTAL / fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound, 1512 Portland Ave. (Doors at 2:00pm, Music at 3:00pm-12:00am – $20)

STAGE A – PORTAL MAIN STAGE INSIDE

3:00-3:30 – SUMP PUMPS

4:00-4:30 – SYMPATHY JAR

5:00-5:30 – WIIRMZ

6:00-7:00 – DINNER BREAK

7:00-7:30 – GALACTIC SPECTRE

8:00-8:30 – SATELLITE TWIN

9:00-9:30 – NEIGHBOR

9:45-10:25 – BRETT EUGENE RALPH’S KENTUCKY CHROME REVUE

10:40-11:20 – BAD WIRES

11:30-12:00 – WORK SHIRT

STAGE B – “MONNIK BEER STAGE” OUTSIDE OF HIDDEN ROOM STUDIOS

3:30-4:00 – BON AIR

4:30-5:00 – FUTURE FOSSILS

5:30-6:00 – HEAT MACHINE

7:30-8:00 – SHITFIRE

8:30-9:00 – THE DADDY SISTERS

STAGE C – PORTAL PATIO STAGE

3:45-4:15 – ANDY MATTER SOLO

4:45-5:15 – FROGMEN

5:45-6:15 – THE GOLDEN WHIP

6:45-7:15 – CHARLES RIVERA BAND

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.