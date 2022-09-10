10 Halloween Events And Attractions At Kentucky State Parks

If you’ve been planning ahead for how you’re gonna spend October, you’ve probably already put local events on your calendar — maybe a night at The Haunted Hotel or a visit to Boo at the Zoo.

But the rest of our state has some cool (and spooky) events planned for October, too, and we’ve got a collection of them. Check out our list of Halloween-themed attractions and events at Kentucky state parks that are within a two-hour drive from Louisville.

If you’d like to venture further outside of Louisville or if you want more info about any of these events, check out the Parks Department website. There are even more Halloween events listed there, although some are only available to guests camping at the respective parks.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1

Paranormal Investigations (16+)

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (81 mi. from Louisville)

$25/person | Starts at 8:30 p.m.

Are there really ghosts at this historic site? You’ll get the chance to find out alongside a local paranormal investigation group. (You must call 859-384-3522 ext. 4 to reserve your space.)

SATURDAY, OCT. 1, 2, 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30

Haunted Mini Golf

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site (81 mi. from Louisville)

$5/person | 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday/Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

Mini golf with spooky theme. (It gets better after dark.)

SATURDAY, OCT. 1-31

Escape Room Game

Nolin Lake State Park (90 mi. from Louisville)

$10/person | Times vary

Find out if you (and/or a group of up to 8 people total) can make it out of an escape room in one hour.

SATURDAY, OCT. 1-31

Weep No More — Victorian Mourning

My Old Kentucky Home State Park (42 mi. from Louisville)

$16/person, discounts available | 9:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn about the fascinating culture, rituals and artifacts surrounding death and mourning in the Victorian era.

FRIDAY, OCT. 14-15, 21-22

Halloween Spookout

Barren River Lake State Resort Park (109 mi. from Louisville)

Free | 12-9 p.m.

Campers and the public can enjoy trick-or-treating, live music and a costume contest.

SATURDAY, OCT. 15, 29

Ghost Hunting and Ghost Stories on the Battlefield

Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site (77 mi. from Louisville)

$5/child, $10/adult | 7:30-8:30 p.m.

In this outdoor tour, you’ll learn about the Civil War battle that left behind a bloody legacy — and plenty of ghost stories.

FRIDAY, OCT. 21

SHADOWS Family Night

My Old Kentucky Home State Park (42 mi. from Louisville)

$10 for kids (4-15), $20 for adults (16+) | 6-9 p.m.

A family-friendly version of the popular “Shadows of Federal Hill” tour — actors in period costume telling spooky stories, but without the jumpscares. Afterward, there’s face painting, s’mores, trick-or-treating and a hayride. (Reserve your tickets by calling 502-564-1915.)

SATURDAY, OCT. 22

OWL-o-Ween Night

John James Audubon State Park (125 mi. from Louisville)

$15/person | 6-9 p.m.

Meet two owls (Boo and Owlivia) up close, do owl-themed crafts and more. (Register by calling 502-782-9727 or emailing [email protected].)

SATURDAY, OCT. 22, 29

“Shadows of Federal Hill” Ghost Tour

My Old Kentucky Home State Park (42 mi. from Louisville)

$15 for kids (4-15), $20 for adults (16+) | Tours start at 7 p.m.; tours are 45 minutes long and start every 15 minutes

The popular spooky tour returns. “Undertakers” walk guests through the Old Kentucky Home mansion by lantern light to rooms where ghosts share spooky true stories from the park’s history.

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

Spooky Tales and Nighttime Trails

John James Audubon State Park (125 mi. from Louisville)

$5/person | Hiking at 6:30 p.m., storytelling at 8 p.m.

Head outside for a nighttime hike and scary stories.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.