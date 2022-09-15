1 Million Strong, Bourbon & Beyond and More Team Up To Support Music Fans in Recovery

One of the most difficult challenges for those in recovery is remaking their ability to be social without the support of substances. To do that often involves avoiding things that one enjoys like concerts where drinking and substance use are often too common.



Bourbon and Beyond and 1 Million Strong, “an impact initiative that seeks to transform the way people think about addiction and recovery,” have teamed up to offer a sober-supportive wellness tent at the festival for those who need a place to cool off and relax while enjoying alcohol-free drinks in comfort.

“1 Million Strong is an initiative created through a partnership between Stand Together Foundation, which is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty in America by driving change from within communities, Stand Together Music, an organization that believes that the music industry is uniquely positioned to amplify and accelerate addiction recovery, and The Phoenix, which was founded on the mission to build a national sober active community that fuels resilience and harnesses the transformational power of connection so that together we rise, recover, and live,” according to a press release.

“1 Million Strong’s sober-supportive wellness tent will be at the Bourbon & Beyond 2022 festival to reinforce that sobriety doesn’t cut off access to life, but can enhance it,” said Scott Strode, founder and national executive director of The Phoenix in a release. “By creating an inclusive experience our goal is to build a sense of strength and community that is especially important at an event where people in recovery may feel excluded or triggered.”

“We want all fans to feel welcome at Bourbon & Beyond,” said Chamie McCurry, chief marketing officer of Danny Wimmer Presents in the release. “We are excited to partner with 1 Million Strong to offer a sober-supportive wellness tent onsite this year and encourage all festival attendees to check it out.”

Substance use and the struggle with addiction is quite common, more than 20 million people in the United States alone, and these organizations hope to change the way we approach those who seek help. People who are addicted or struggling are not “problems to be solved.” They deserve to know and access good alternative approaches to treatment and recovery.

Learn more about how Stand Together Foundation and The Phoenix are working together to support alternative recovery solutions and how The Phoenix is working to create a sober active community.

For more information about Bourbon & Beyond, visit www.bourbonandbeyond.com.

To learn about 1 Million Strong, visit www.1millionstrong.com.

