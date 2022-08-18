Learn Korean at Korean School of Louisville

안녕하세요, fans of BTS, Blackpink, GOT7, and others!

Would you like to know what your favorite K-pop idol is singing about in their songs? Are you a fan of Korean dramas and want to watch them without subtitles or thinking about traveling to South Korea and want to know how to properly order a meal in Korean at a restaurant? Maybe you’re interested in learning a new language that isn’t regularly taught in schools?

Challenge yourself!

Korean School of Louisville will begin its fall semester this Saturday, Aug. 20. The Korean School of Louisville teaches Korean language and culture to those from Pre-K through adult.

New this semester will be interactive opportunities with language, history, culture, and Taekwondo.

The fall semester runs from Aug. 20 through Dec. 17 each Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Semester registration begins in person at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.

“The Korean school of Louisville started in 1990 as an educational component of the Korean American Association of Kentuckiana with key Korean community members,” said Korean School of Louisville Principal Min Son. “Its mission has been to provide quality Korean Language and Culture Education through generations and foster well-rounded global citizens since then. One of many benefits of acquiring a new language is that it helps break barriers and connects human beings on a deep level of mutual respect.”

Located off Six Mile Lane, the school is situated in an area of Louisville that has become a cultural hub for locals and for people from around the world. With several international markets, restaurants from Eastern European, to Caribbean to Nepalese, this area of Louisville should be on everyone’s radar to broaden both your cultural knowledge and your palate.

Korean classes are assigned according to the learner’s level. If you have knowledge of Hangul (the Korean Alphabet), you’re off to a great start.

For questions, contact Principal Min Son at [email protected] or come to registration Saturday morning. Classes are generally $70 a month with an initial registration and book fee.

