KMAC Prepares for 2022 Triennial, ‘Divided We Fall’

KMAC is preparing for the 2022 KMAC Triennial: Divided We Fall. Every three years, KMAC offers a group exhibition of contemporary artists from around the world. This year’s exhibit will be focused on the theme, “Divided We Fall” and will feature the works of 11 artists with ties to the state of Kentucky.

The exhibition will officially open on Aug. 27 and continue through Nov. 6.

On Friday August 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., the show will have its vernissage … fancy French word for an art preview. This event allows an early preview of the exhibition.

The vernissage will be held at KMAC and attendees can expect hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live music and a chance to speak with the artists featured in the show. As well, KMAC curator Joey Yates will be on hand to discuss the works and the exhibit. The vernissage and exhibition will be free and open to the public.

​About 2022 KMAC Triennial: Divided We Fall

“After the inaugural KMAC Triennial in 2019, the 2022 KMAC Triennial comes after the collective disruption, revolution, and rehabilitation felt by all of us in the last three years. The coronavirus pandemic, social unrest, and climate change has been acutely felt in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The 2022 KMAC Triennial: Divided We Fall, connects concerns relevant to our geographic region with issues that define the larger national narrative, revealing how our landscape can be a site of conflict and resistance, as well as a place of unity and mutual respect.

Featuring work by artists Tammy Burke, Jon Cherry, Ceirra Evans, J. Daniel Graham, Ed Hamilton, Bruce Linn, Ebony G. Patterson, José Manuel Nápoles Puerto, Hannah Smith, Norman Spencer, Vadis Turner”

The 2022 KMAC Triennial will honor the memory of Mary and Al Shands, whose legacy — Great Meadows Foundation — offers generous support to the event.

