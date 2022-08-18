Donate School Supplies, Take A School Picture At Falls City Brewing Co.

School photos: the fodder of memes, the nightmare of students of all ages and all generations. If you grew up dreading picture day, you can make peace with it this weekend at a local venue — for a good cause.

This Saturday, August 20, from 1-6 p.m., Falls City Brewing Co. (901 E. Liberty St.) will host “School Photo Day,” an event in which guests (21+) can take a “school photo” with “a beer, your pet, a friend, all your friends, your family, yourself, or whomever you want!”

The cost: a donation of school supplies.

According to the event page, photo-takers can choose their own backgrounds and can either “Dress in the weirdest outfit you can find or keep it professional for your LinkedIn profile (seriously).”

