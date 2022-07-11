Try These Frozen Cocktails From Local Mixologists

The Sneak might sneak up and bite you if you aren't careful.

Nothing like waking up to your 9-year-old child looking through his IKEA cookbook at how to mix sparkling water mocktails. It’s summer and the days get hot early so even kids want to drink something fun and refreshing. But this isn’t a blog for the kiddos.

Three local mixologists share a frozen cocktail recipe to keep you cool and relaxed after a long, hot workday.

From Hilary Pelly at Louvino, we have the Raspberry Swirl Piña Colada (caution: the recipe serves 20), from Heather Wibbels of Bourbon Women and CocktailContessa.com, we have The Sneak, and from North of Bourbon, we have Your Red Drink.

Cool and refreshing is on many of our minds at the start of another hot week. No worries, LEO’s got you. Try any (or all) of these and if you have ideas for other cocktails or mocktails, send us a note and we’ll see what we can find for you.

The Drinks

Raspberry Swirl Piña Colada (serves 20 people – 12 oz each)

Recipe courtesy Hilary Pelly, lead bartender at LouVino Douglass Hills in Louisville

Ingredients:

1 bottle Sauvignon Blanc

1 liter Don Q (or any clear rum)

16 oz coconut puree

64 oz coconut milk

45 oz Coco Lopez cream of coconut

46 oz pineapple juice

2 tablespoons vanilla paste

1 tablespoon kosher salt

12 oz lime juice

1 container of your favorite fruit pure



Instructions:

Combine all ingredients, add to a slushy machine and set ice.

The Sneak

Recipe courtesy Heather Wibbels, managing director of Bourbon Women and CocktailContessa.com in Louisville

Ingredients:

8 oz lemonade

2 oz bourbon

1 oz limoncello

1 ½ oz lavender simple syrup**

3 dashes lavender, orange or hummingbird bitters

Optional ½ oz fresh lemon juice if you prefer very tart cocktails

Optional ½ oz bourbon to top the slush as you serve it

Garnish: lavender sprig and lemon rose

Instructions:

Add lemonade, bourbon, limoncello, lavender syrup, bitters and the optional lemon juice to a freezer-safe, sealable container. Lay flat in the freezer for about 4 hours. To serve, put on the counter for 5 to 10 minutes. Stir/fluff with a fork and scoop into chilled glasses to serve. Use a coupe if you want to be fancy about it and serve with a small dessert spoon.

(bonus recipe) ** Lavender Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 T dried culinary lavender

Instructions:

Add dried lavender to 1 cup of boiling water and let steep for 10 minutes. Strain and add sugar. Let dissolve completely and transfer to a clean glass jar. Store in the fridge for 2-3 weeks.

Your Red Drink

Recipe courtesy North of Bourbon, 935 Goss Ave. in Louisville

Ingredients:

1.5 oz vanilla bean infused Tito’s vodka

.25 oz Giffard Vanille de Madagascar

1. oz house made Big Red syrup

condensed milk to top

Instructions:

North of Bourbon uses a Hatsuyuki hand-cranked shaved ice machine and serve with a little wooden spoon. To make at home, use a food processor, KitchenAid shaved ice attachment, or similar. Combine Tito’s, Giffard and Big Red syrup and pour over ice. Drizzle with condensed milk.

