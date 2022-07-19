River House Lands On OpenTable’s 100 Best For Outdoor Dining

OpenTable released its annual list of the 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, and Louisville’s River House Restaurant & Raw Bar made the cut.

It’s a good place to be. Nationwide data from OpenTable shows the number of restaurants listing outdoor dining grew 54% compared to pre-pandemic 2019, per a news release.

The list is curated from 13.6 million verified diner reviews and identifies restaurants coast-to-coast with great views, delicious cuisine and above all, an incredible outdoor dining experience. This year, 25 states feature restaurants on the list.

“Outdoor dining played a major role in buoying the restaurant industry over the last few years, and restaurants took note – whether adding, expanding or elevating their offerings,” said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer for OpenTable, said in the news release. “Offering outdoor dining is now a key part of restaurants’ business, and we’re happy to see that diners continue to embrace it.”

This year’s list saw a greater range of cities compared to the last roster, whether due to new nationwide culinary prowess or the pandemic-induced outdoor dining boost. New additions to this year’s list hail from Austin, Atlanta, Greensboro, Houston, Louisville, Memphis, New Mexico, Portland, San Antonio and Wilmington. This year, California saw the greatest number of restaurants on the list, featuring 37 restaurants across Los Angeles, Napa, San Diego, San Francisco, Palm Springs, Sonoma, Santa Monica, Carlsbad and more. Florida is runner up, featuring 11 restaurants from cities including Miami Beach, Naples and Key West.

Here’s the full list, in alphabetical order:

