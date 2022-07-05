New Music and Event Venue, The Jefferson, Opening in Jeffersonville

Interior rendering of the new music and event venue, The Jefferson, coming soon to Jeffersonville's riverfront.

Jeffersonville is getting a new music and event venue.

A project of Seven Four Events LLC of West Harrison, Indiana announced today that The Jefferson will open in Jeffersonville showcasing national and local acts. The Jefferson will also serve as a location for weddings, corporate and other special events.

The Jefferson will take over the large space formerly occupied by Rocky’s Italian Grill. The venue underwent major renovations. Beginning in 2021, “extensive renovation work to transform the former restaurant into a music/event venue will conclude in the coming weeks. The indoor space totals over 9,000 sq. ft. (including event space, BOH and artist’s greenroom/bride’s suite). The space has been extensively modified to suit a venue and renovated from front to back. The existing deck was demolished, and a brand new deck was constructed from the ground up. The property now has over 4,000 sq. ft. of exterior deck and patio space, all with sweeping views of Kentucky and the Louisville skyline.”

In addition to the renovation of the space, “a top-of-the-line sound and light system is being installed.” Indoor concert capacity will be around 650 and the venue will have an outdoor patio capacity of approximately 400.

“Converting this space into a music and event venue was a fun and welcome challenge,” said Brian Schubert, a member of DKGR Architects. “Our directive from Seven Four Events was to design The Jefferson with not just live music in mind; but also weddings and events. Creating a tastefully appointed and exceptional experience for concert goers, artists and brides was also a must. I think everyone involved did a wonderful job, and I believe we hit the mark.”

The venue has already announced two of its upcoming concerts, including Saving Abel on Aug. 27 and Puddle of Mudd on Nov. 11. More concerts are on the way and details will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. The venue is also accepting reservations for other events.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring a new high quality music venue and event space to the Kentuckiana community,” said The Jefferson partner Stephen Bischoff. “We are passionate about providing the best possible experience for fans, artists, brides and all that we will serve. We have an incredible line up of confirmed shows that we are chomping at the bit to let everyone in on!”

The addition of a new music venue moves the metropolitan area forward in available concert and event space. It also is a welcome addition to the revitalization of Jeffersonville’s riverfront. Upland Brewery is located next door, having opened in 2021. Upland will run the food and beverage program for The Jefferson.

Get more information about the The Jefferson on their website, Instagram and Facebook.

