Louisville Burger Week Has Begun, See Who’s Participating

The 6th Annual Louisville Burger Week started Monday and lasts until Sunday, July 24.
It’s your chance to enjoy $7 speciality burgers at nearly 50 different restaurants across Louisville, as well as Against the Grain and Coopers’ Craft drink specials.
“We are excited to present the Louisville Burger Week lineup with old favorites and many new first year participants as well,” said Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week Organizer. “Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.”
If you go to more than four locations, be sure to check-in on the Louisville Burger Week App for your chance to win $250 in gift cards and an Ultimate Grill Out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council. And if you’re curious what burgers are being offered, check out LEO’s Photo Gallery of participating restaurants.
Below is a list of 2022’s official participating restaurants:
- 80/20 @ Kaelin’s
- Public House by Against The Grain
- Agave & Rye (2 locations)
- BA Colonial
- Bambi Bar
- Barrel 33
- Bristol Bar & Grille (3 locations)
- Burger Boy
- Burger Girl
- Buffalo Wild Wings (2 locations)
- Captain’s Quarters
- Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Commonhaus Hall
- Checks Cafe
- Corner Flavors of KY
- Drakes (3 locations)
- Dundee Tavern
- Fistful of Ale
- FOKO
- Fork & Barrel
- Frisch’s Big Boy (6 locations)
- Game
- Germantown Social
- The Granville Pub
- Happy Belly Bistro
- Harry’s
- Khalil’s
- King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
- Louisville Streatery
- LouVino (2 locations)
- Macaron Bar
- Mark’s Feed Store (5 locations)
- Molly Malone’s Irish Pub
- Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
- O’Shea’s Irish Pub (3 locations)
- O-Line Sports Grill
- Pints and Union
- R Place Pub
- Recbar 502
- Recbar 812
- Riot Cafe
- Rooties Sports Bar & Grill
- Shenanigans
- Six Forks Burger Company
- Sports & Social
- The Limbo
- The Manhattan Project
- Walkers Exchange
- Weekend Burgers
