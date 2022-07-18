Louisville Burger Week Has Begun, See Who’s Participating

The 6th Annual Louisville Burger Week started Monday and lasts until Sunday, July 24.

It’s your chance to enjoy $7 speciality burgers at nearly 50 different restaurants across Louisville, as well as Against the Grain and Coopers’ Craft drink specials.

“We are excited to present the Louisville Burger Week lineup with old favorites and many new first year participants as well,” said Tony Frank, Louisville Burger Week Organizer. “Burger Week will once again lift our culinary community up with a week of culinary tourism across the city.”

If you go to more than four locations, be sure to check-in on the Louisville Burger Week App for your chance to win $250 in gift cards and an Ultimate Grill Out, courtesy of the Kentucky Beef Council. And if you’re curious what burgers are being offered, check out LEO’s Photo Gallery of participating restaurants.

Below is a list of 2022’s official participating restaurants:

80/20 @ Kaelin’s

Public House by Against The Grain

Agave & Rye (2 locations)

BA Colonial

Bambi Bar

Barrel 33

Bristol Bar & Grille (3 locations)

Burger Boy

Burger Girl

Buffalo Wild Wings (2 locations)

Captain’s Quarters

Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar

Commonhaus Hall

Checks Cafe

Corner Flavors of KY

Drakes (3 locations)

Dundee Tavern

Fistful of Ale

FOKO

Fork & Barrel

Frisch’s Big Boy (6 locations)

Game

Germantown Social

The Granville Pub

Happy Belly Bistro

Harry’s

Khalil’s

King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar

Louisville Streatery

LouVino (2 locations)

Macaron Bar

Mark’s Feed Store (5 locations)

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill

O’Shea’s Irish Pub (3 locations)

O-Line Sports Grill

Pints and Union

R Place Pub

Recbar 502

Recbar 812

Riot Cafe

Rooties Sports Bar & Grill

Shenanigans

Six Forks Burger Company

Sports & Social

The Limbo

The Manhattan Project

Walkers Exchange

Weekend Burgers

