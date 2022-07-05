Beyond Van Gogh Opens Its Louisville Tour Stop Tomorrow

The long-awaited touring immersive art exhibit Beyond Van Gogh will open in Louisville tomorrow at 10 a.m. in the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The company describes the 30,000-square-foot walkthrough show of Van Gogh’s work as “a new truly immersive experience” that features “more than 4 trillion content pixels” of still and moving art, accompanied by a “beautiful score.”

Here are the ticket prices:

Off-peak:

Child (5-15) — $23.99

Group Timed Entry — $33.99

Basic Timed Entry — $39.99

Premium Flex — $49.99

VIP — $73.99

Peak:

Child (5-15) — $28.99

Group Timed Entry — $43.99

Basic Timed Entry — $49.99

Premium Flex — $59.99

VIP — $83.99

You can buy your tickets at this link. (Note: you cannot buy tickets at the door.)

You can also preview the exhibit by listening to its official score on Spotify.

