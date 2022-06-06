(Un)known Project Has Several Events Planned For June, Including A Cruise

IDEASxLab and the (Un)known Project have a broad slate of events planned for the month of June.

Starting with a pop-up event at the Louisville Visitors’ Center on June 8 from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event is free, and attendees can learn more about the project, which “creates artistic spaces and experiences to support learning, healing, reflection, reconciliation, and action by honoring the names and telling the stories — of both known and unknown — Black men, women and children who were enslaved and hidden figures in Louisville, Kentucky and beyond.”

The next event is their “Journeys To Freedom” river cruise. Happening June 9-10 and again June 22-23 on the Belle of Louisville.

“While floating along the Ohio River between Kentucky — a slave state — and Indiana — a free state — participants will be immersed in the stories of two families seeking to escape enslavement by boat,” a press release said. “As each guest boards the Belle for the river cruise, they will receive a color-coded passport and be assigned a persona for the event. The passport will give different passengers access to various spaces throughout the boat as the performance progresses.”

The cruise will be an immersive experience and will also include poker, blackjack and vendors from the MELANaire Marketplace, food and drinks for purchase.

Ticket prices are $45 for General Admission; $150 for VIP which includes early boarding and cocktails with the project leaders before the event.

On June 11, there will be a public art experience from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will feature artist talks that discuss the history of enslavement in Kentucky and the creation of the project, “On the Banks of Freedom.” Tickets for this event are $20.

According to a press release, “To support healing, participants are invited to stand in the footprints along the edge of the platform representing enslaved people looking toward freedom in Indiana and are encouraged to carry/pull a 70lb “replicated” sack representing a 1/3 of the cotton an enslaved person had to pick in a day. As part of the session, participants are encouraged to confront their family’s history and any involvement in enslavement, and to share the names, documents, stories and archives with the project as a starting place for healing, reconciliation and redemption.”

This month, the presentation will be led by Hannah Drake, IDEAS xLab Chief Creative Officer and (Un)Known Project co-lead artist. The “On the Banks of Freedom” installation is located between Ninth and 10th along the Louisville Riverwalk.

On June 16, at Roots 101 the group will be having an art unveiling of commission work by artist X. Moyo in partnership with the (Un)known Project, with the Deeply Sankofa Experience.

Tickets for this event are $25

Finally, a celebration on June 19, “Juneteenth” that will commemorate the holiday with a drumming circle, a libation ceremony and “more.” This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit ideasxlab.com/unknown.

