The Always Sunny Podcast Is Recording Its First Live Episode In Louisville At Bourbon & Beyond

Louisville is about to get a whole lot sunnier.

This fall, The Always Sunny Podcast will be recording its first ever live episode at Bourbon & Beyond on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The podcast is a companion to the cult classic comedy show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Three of the stars of the show, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney, “watch every season and give a deep dive into their memories of creating the show, reveal how they first met and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades. That is if they can remember any of it.”

On social media this morning, Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, wrote, “Can’t wait to see you guys!”

Other acts on the Bourbon & Beyond lineup on Saturday include Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Cold War Kids, Elle King, and Drive-By Truckers.

You can listen to The Always Sunny Podcast on any of the platforms at this link, and you can buy passes to the festival at this link.

No word yet, though, on whether the Gang’s appearance will also feature the Nightman, milk steaks or little green ghouls.

