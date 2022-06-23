Old Louisville Brew Craft Beer Festival Returns Aug. 26

Kentucky independent brewers will return for the fifth annual Old Louisville Brew Craft Beer Festival on Friday, Aug. 26.

This year, 15 Kentucky breweries will be on hand: Akasha Brewing Company; Atrium Brewing; Chimera Brewing Co.; Falls City Beer; Gallant Fox Brewing Co.; Goodwood Brewing Co.; Gravely Brewing Co.; Holsopple Brewing; Hometown Brewing Co.; Old Louisville Brewery; Mile Wide Beer Co.; Monnik Beer Co.; Noble Funk Brewing Co.; Pivot Brewing, and West Sixth Brewing.

In addition to the breweries, patrons can also enjoy food from the following local food trucks: Grecian Mama, Good Belly, The Prince, and Froggy Popcorn. Louisville’s own Bridge 19 and Little Band will provide entertainment. The two bands will play separately and together during the evening.

“The Old Lou Brew Craft Beer Festival has been growing in popularity over the past few years because it is so relaxed and set in beautiful Central Park,” said Luanne Maguire, Chairperson of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council in a news release. “We have awesome brewers who support our event each year by coming out and showcasing their newest ales. We love it when people discover the beauty and fun in Old Louisville. All the proceeds support the efforts to protect and promote this historic preservation district.”

Admission is only $15, children (18 and under) are free, and dogs are welcome. Advance tickets can be purchased at oldlouisville.org/old-lou-brew-craft-beer-fest. All patrons must wear a wristband to attend the event, even those not drinking beer. Pre-purchased tickets will be available at Will Call. Tickets will be on sale the night of the event inside the Visitors Center in Central Park (1340 S. 4th Street).

There is ample street parking around the perimeter of Central Park. In addition to craft beer, music and food, there will be games like cornhole for the whole family to play. The event is 6-10 p.m.

All proceeds support the nonprofit advocacy work of the Old Louisville Neighborhood Council (OLNC), which serves to protect and promote the largest contiguous collection of Victorian mansions in the United States while advancing artistic and cultural events to build community. The Council also offers guided walking tours of Historic Old Louisville and the Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour each December as part of its educational mission.

