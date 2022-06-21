Local Rum Brand Saltwater Woody Introduces Ready-To-Drink Cocktails, Just in Time for Summer

New ready-to-drink cocktails from Louisville Rum brand Saltwater Woody are now available locally. | Photo provided.

Local rum brand Saltwater Woody unveiled its first line of ready-to-drink cocktails and they are now available in bars, restaurants and liquor stores in Kentucky and Indiana, and will soon be expanding nationwide. The new cocktail lineup features three new flavors: Lemon Mojito, Piña Colada and Watermelon Pineapple Daiquiri.

The drinks are 99 calories each and contain no added sugar.

“Over the past two years, the craft cocktail industry has exploded,” Paul Heintzman, co-founder of Saltwater Woody, said in a release. “We’re thrilled to join the ready-to-drink ranks and provide a more convenient way for longtime fans and new consumers to ride the Saltwater Woody wave. While beverage trends and popularity are constantly changing, we know that our consumers never get tired of having fun, and that’s what Saltwater Woody represents.”

The drinks are known for the unique claim of being “cut with saltwater.” It’s the first-ever spirit to use this process that gives natural enhancement to the flavors of the cocktail. The new drinks join Saltwater Woody’s other products, including the original Saltwater Woody, Saltwater Woody Grapefruit and Saltwater Woody Lemon.

“Our unique blending process already helps enhance the flavors in cocktails, so it was only natural for us to expand into the ready-to-drink space,” said Matt Kenney, co-founder of Saltwater Woody in a release. “Featuring real fruit juice and no sugar added, we’re joining the ready-to-drink space with a non-carbonated and better-for-you option for consumers to continue enjoying our rum. These cocktails are like summer vacation in a can.”

Saltwater Woody’s ready-to-drink cocktails may be purchased in a 4-can pack. Find Saltwater Woody drinks by looking here: saltwaterwoody.com/pages/find-a-woody.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.