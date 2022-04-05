These Two Popular Frankfort Avenue Restaurants Are Merging

Fork & Barrel used to serve brunch. Now, it'll be in the same spot as its breakfast-serving compatriot, Morning Fork.

Fork yeah. Two popular Frankfort Avenue restaurants are merging under one roof: Morning Fork and its upscale dinner compatriot Fork & Barrel.

Fork & Barrel is moving down the street to Morning Fork and will reopen on Friday, April 8. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant will be Morning Fork for a casual breakfast and lunch. At 5 p.m., it will turn into the refined Southern concept Fork & Barrel.

Morning Fork will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and Fork & Barrel will operate Tuesday through Saturday. And from Wednesday through Saturday, the restaurant’s bar will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. for small plates and a happy hour.

Husband-and-wife owners Geoffrey and Emily Heyde opened Fork & Barrel first in 2017. Three years later, they started Morning Fork.

“Since we opened Morning Fork in 2020, we’ve fallen in love with the space and all the opportunities it offers us,” said chef/owner Geoffrey Heyde in a statement. “While both Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel concepts will still exist, we’ve made the decision to move both our restaurants to this location. We’ll be offering all the same food and hospitality, all under one roof.”

