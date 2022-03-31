Waterfront Park Named One Of The Best Urban Parks In America By Men’s Journal

The magazine Men’s Journal recently listed Waterfront Park as one of the country’s “21 Best Urban Parks and Trails for City-Dwellers Seeking Green Spaces,” putting it among other big-name draws like Balboa Park in San Diego and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

Through its 10Best Readers’ Choice voting system, USA Today has nominated Waterfront Park in the “Best Riverwalk” category, for which the park took home sixth place last year.

What makes Waterfront Park so special? According to Men’s Journal it’s the riverwalk’s city view from the Big Four Bridge and its Abraham Lincoln statue.

Click on this link to vote for Waterfront Park in USA Today’s contest. As of this writing, it’s ranked fourth — but voting is open for 10 more days, and you can vote in each category once per day until it closes.