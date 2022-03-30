The Louisville Ballet Revamps A Classic Fairy Tale

Princess Aurora, The Sleeping Beauty will take the stage in Louisville Ballet’s new “Sleeping Beauty” tomorrow night. | Photo by Andrew Kung

The Louisville Ballet continues the celebration of its 70th anniversary season with a revamp of the classic fairy tale, “Sleeping Beauty.” Tickets are on sale now and the show starts tomorrow!

“We invite our community to join the celebration — experience new world premiere choreography, works by ballet luminaries George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, and collaborative performances with a range of Louisville-based artists and musicians, all performed live by our incredible Louisville Ballet dance artists,” said Robert Curran, artistic director of the Louisville Ballet in a release.

Sleeping Beauty will play at the Brown Theatre from Thursday March 31 through Saturday April 2.

The choreography is a world premier by Louisville Ballet Resident Choreographer Adam Hoagland. Music remains the classic score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Set design is by Marion Williams and costumes are by Alexandra Ludwig.

The new production is inspired by mid-century glamor with a splash of humor and, of course, fairy-tale romance. Like the choreography, the costumes and the sets are all new.

“While the story remains familiar, it was also important to me to shift it towards a more contemporary world,” said Hoagland in his choreographer’s notes. “The women have more agency and control of the narrative. I have loved working with such technically skilled, strong artists in these roles, and watching them make each role their own.”

Tickets for “Sleeping Beauty” start at just $35 each and are available for purchase now at LouisvilleBallet.org or by calling (502) 583-2623. Getting season tickets is a great option and you can choose what your seasons look like by purchasing season tickets here.

