Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers And More To Headline Louder Than Life 2022

Last year, at the end of Sept. 2021, Louder Than Life was the first major Louisville music festival to return since the beginning of the pandemic, with two headlining sets from Metallica.

Today, the four-day hard rock and metal festival released their full 2022 lineup, featuring headliners Nine Inch Nails, Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS and Slipknot, with plenty of other acts including Tenacious D, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains and The Pretty Reckless.

This year’s Louder Than Life will take place from Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center. Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $249.50 plus fees for a weekend general admission pass, and $99.50 plus fees for a daily GA pass.

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn Crahan — also known by his stage name “Clown” — said that the band looks forward to returning to the festival, and praised this year’s lineup.

“This is how you do festivals right,” Crahan said in a statement. “Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists. Slipknot is excited to share the stage with Nine Inch Nails, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we’ll see you in Louisville.”

Here’s the announcement video and the entire lineup:

