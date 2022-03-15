Louisville Coffee Shop Named The Best In Kentucky, According To Food & Wine Magazine

Our favorite ampersanded food and dining magazine, Food & Wine, has listed our favorite ampersanded coffee shop/bakery Please & Thank You, as the best coffee shop in the state.

The honor came from David Landsel’s recent listicle, which included one coffee shop from each state.

Landsel wrote: “Name a more iconic Louisville pairing than a freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie and a cup of the most delicious coffee in town at Please & Thank You—go ahead, we’ll wait patiently. For more than a decade now, owner Brooke Vaughn’s cookies and the locally roasted (Good Folks) coffee have been a break-time essential around town, served up at three distinctive, welcoming cafes; when Covid came to town, Vaughn and her team pivoted to serving more coffee and more cookies out of pick-up windows and delivery vans, keeping her team not only employed, but often terribly busy, as well. These days, the shops are back open, each one with its own great vibe—the original Market Street location, with its excellent jukebox, always feels like a party waiting to happen; drop by and join in the fun. (Remember fun?)”

By the way: in the Instagram post of theirs he used for the article, you can see a LEO rack in the lower left corner.

Please & Thank You serves coffee, cookies, tea, and other drinks and baked goods at its four Louisville locations, including three cafes and a bakery.

