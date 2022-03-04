Jack Harlow Lands Leading Role In ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Jack Harlow, a movie star?

Deadline reports that the Louisville native rapper has swiped one of the lead roles in a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” on his first ever audition.

Harlow appeared to confirm the news, or at least hype it up, in an Instagram post yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow)

Harlow’s star has been swiftly rising, with kudos from Kanye West and a No. 1 song, but this is a turn we didn’t expect his career to make.

This would be Harlow’s first-ever acting role, although he’s showcased his basketball skills before, most recently at the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game.

Harlow would play Woody Harrelson’s role in the new film. (Coincidentally, Harrelson has a bit of a local connection, too, having attended Hanover College in Southern Indiana.)

“White Men Can’t Jump” is about a white basketball player who hustles unsuspecting opponents on the court. In the original, Harrelson’s character Billy teams up with his mark Sidney Deane, played by Wesley Snipes, to con others across LA.

The remake is filled with big shots on the production side: It’s being produced under 20th Century, with a script by the creator of “black-ish,” Kenya Barris as well as Doug Hall, and a slate of professional athlete executive producers, including Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.