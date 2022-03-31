Bernheim Is Hosting An Adults-Only Happy Hour On Its Natural Playground Friday Night

Friday night, Bernheim Forest will host a happy hour for adults, with a twist — it’ll be on a playground.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1, the Playcosystem — a “ten-acre natural playground” with a variety of play elements — will play host to a no-kids-allowed happy hour where, their event page says, participants will “gather, have a bit of fun, meet others, build a box fort, and share a playground together. Hilarity will ensue.”

Appropriately for a happy hour, there will be drinks from Mile Wide Beer Co., plus food from the Juanito’s Street Tacos food truck. Guests are also allowed to bring their own food.

Feel free to bring your favorite vinyl records, too — they’ll have a record player available throughout the happy hour.

The event is technically free, but Bernheim suggests a $10-$20 donation, which will go toward further development of the Playcosystem.

