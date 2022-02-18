This Louisville Apothecary Has Added A Cozy Self-Serve Tea Room And Bookstore

Toza, an apothecary and refillery, has added a self-serve tea room and small book area to the back of their store at 976 Barret Ave.

The new tea room will open this Saturday at 10 a.m., the store announced on social media yesterday.

You can see previews of the new space here:

The space will have a balcony, two rooms in the back of the store, and a patio filled with comfy furniture, plus some works of art by local creators.

Guests will be able to pick up one of Toza’s tea sets and a tea bag, fill up their teapot with hot water, then browse more than 50 books (many of which are about leftism, witchcraft or sustainability) available to borrow or buy in the store. The store will also sell snacks and provide free Wi-Fi.

Although Toza has canceled all of their in-store events for February due to COVID-19, the store says they plan to allow groups to rent the space for private events in the future.

Toza is currently open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

