Popular Louisville Ice Cream Stand Dairy Kastle To Reopen Next Week

Dairy Kastle is looking for more employees to staff its stand.

Dairy Kastle, the popular seasonal ice cream and food stand at 575 Eastern Parkway, will reopen for the 2022 season next Tuesday, March 1.

Katherine Smith, who co-owns Dairy Kastle with her husband Damian Vitale, told LEO this morning that she’s excited to welcome customers back after the store closed for its annual break in October.

Dairy Kastle has been serving its hefty portions of ice cream and mouthwatering chili dogs for over 40 years.Smith had recently put out a call for employees on Instagram. Although she said she now has enough staff to reopen Dairy Kastle, she’s still looking for a few more “nice people” with “outgoing personalities, people that want to make people smile, and people that can move fast” inside a small space.

“It’s ice cream, so most people are happy to be there.” she told LEO. “People are always really excited to be at the Kastle, so it’s fun to wait on them.”

Anyone 16 or older can apply, and many of her employees are high school students working their first job. Wages start at $10 per hour and vary depending on age and experience. Job duties include serving ice cream and chili dogs, and employees are required to wear masks. (As Smith said, “I wish [customers] could see our smiling faces, but you can smile with your eyes.”)

To apply, leave a voicemail at the store’s number, 502-634-8990, with your name and contact information.

“We’re looking forward to the season. We’re looking forward to seeing our human and our animal friends,” she said, “and we’re looking forward to springtime.”