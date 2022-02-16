Louisville Restaurant Week Returns

During Louisville Restaurant Week, Brasserie Provence will feature a chicken breast entree complete with boursin cheese, spinach and mushroom stuffing, herbed fingerling potatoes and brussels sprouts, finished with garlic rosemary jus. | Photo via Louisville Restaurant Week's Facebook page.

It’s been a hard two years for restaurant owners, but Louisville Restaurant Week has returned to help boost traffic in our local dining scene and contribute to a local nonprofit.

From Feb. 21-27, participating restaurants in Louisville will have special pre-fixe three-course menus for $26, $36 or $46. The dishes on offer will be available for dine-in or take-out.

Participating restaurants include LouVino, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, The Melting Pot, Brasserie Provence, Mesh, Board and You Bistro, Naive and Black Jockeys Lounge. More will be announced soon.

Louisville Tourism, one of the sponsors of Louisville Restaurant Week, has not yet released the full menus for all of the participating restaurants, but they’ve put out teasers for a few of the dishes on social media: Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fondue at The Melting Pot, Goat Cheese Fritters at Board and You, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets at LouVino, amongst others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louisville Restaurant Week (@louisvillerestaurantweek)

One dollar from every meal purchased during Louisville Restaurant Week will go to The Academy of Music Production Education and Development (AMPED) Louisville, a nonprofit that provides free instruction in music and technology and hosts a Black business incubator.

Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism — one of the sponsors of Louisville Restaurant Week — said in a statement, “Louisville Tourism is a proud annual supporter of Louisville Restaurant Week and encourages our community to dine out and support both missions by patronizing our city’s restaurants as they have been one of hardest-hit industries over the past two years – while also bringing AMPED Louisville’s great work to the forefront. Our goal is to amplify AMPED Louisville’s mission to provide this creative outlet and additional tools for success to our city’s underserved communities.”

LEO Weekly is a sponsor of Louisville Restaurant Week.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.