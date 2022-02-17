Louisville Mayoral Candidate Says Criminal Justice System Is ‘Broken’ In Response To Release Of Alleged Shooter

Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg said on Monday that he was in a meeting with campaign staff when a shooter opened fire.

Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg spoke out against his alleged shooter being released from custody, calling the criminal justice system “clearly broken” in a statement Thursday.

“It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday,” said Greenberg.

The statement from Greenberg came the day after Quintez Brown, the 21-year-old man police say shot at Greenberg in his Butchertown office earlier this week, was released from custody. Brown’s $100,000 bond was paid on Wednesday by the Louisville Community Bail Fund, which is managed by Black Lives Matter Louisville. Brown was released into home incarceration with an electronically-monitored ankle bracelet on Wednesday evening.

Chanelle Helm, the co-founder of the Louisville Community Bail Fund and organizer with Black Lives Matter, told LEO that the bond was paid as Brown “desperately needs mental health help” that the he cannot get in jail.

In his statement, Greenberg said, “If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.”

Greenberg added that he, his family and his staff were “traumatized again” by the news of Brown’s release.

Brown is charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. At a press conference Monday, Greenberg said a man walked into his office at Butchertown market and opened fire when greeted. The candidate and four staffers he was meeting with were uninjured, but Greenberg said a bullet hit his shirt and sweater.

Police said Brown was arrested less than a half-mile away from Greenberg’s office and had a 9mm pistol and ammunition magazines in his possession. They said Brown matched the suspect observed on surveillance footage and described by Greenberg.

The arrest of Brown, who was a prominent Louisville activist and a former Courier Journal columnist, has seen many in the community, including his attorney, say he needs mental health help.

“Regardless of what leads someone to commit a violent crime, there must be consequences,” said Greenberg on Thursday. “Gun violence is unacceptable under any circumstances for any reason anywhere.”

Neither police nor Greenberg have publicly said anything about a motive yet.

