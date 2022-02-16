Here Are The Winners Of Literary LEO 2022’s Photography And Cartoon Contests

Another round of our annual Literary LEO competition is in the books, and we’re once again blown away by all of the talent that floats through our community. We selected a 1st through 3rd place for each category — short fiction, poetry, color photography, black & white photography and cartoons — and various honorable mentions throughout, but it wasn’t easy.

The photography was striking and beautiful, with stills that were both rooted in stark reality and surreal fantasy. The internet is obviously the dominant form of how information and media flows, but there’s nothing quite like being able to put high-quality photos in print.

The cartoons, per usual, ranged from serious to bizarre, which is sort of the point of the category.

Click here for the winners.