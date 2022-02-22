Find Deals At 15 Southern Indiana Restaurants For Jeffersonville Restaurant Week

The Red Yeti's brown sugar bread pudding is one of the dishes on sale during Jeffersonville's Restaurant Week.

Jeffersonville has good restaurants, too!

As Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off, so does one for this Southern Indiana city, although the two events are not related.

Fifteen locally-owned restaurants in downtown Jeffersonville are offering specials through Feb. 26. You could get $5 brown sugar bread pudding at the Red Yeti, half-price nachos at Union Restaurant & GameYard and more.

For Louisville Restaurant Week, 10 restaurants on this side of the river are offering three-course meals, with $1 from each benefitting AMPED Louisville.

During Jeffersonville’s Restaurant Week, there’s also a chance to win a $50 gift card. Just take a photo of yourself inside a downtown Jeffersonville business and post it in the comments of one of Jeffersonville Main Street’s “Love Downtown Jeffersonville” posts on social media, like the one below.

A winner will randomly selected on March 1. No purchase necessary.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Adrienne & Co. Bakery & Café, 129 W. Court Ave.

Bocce Bowl, 125 W. Chestnut St.

Close Enough Cafe, 250 Spring St.

Fresco Tea Bar, 223 Pearl St.

Geraldine’s Kitchen, 402 Wall St.

H.M. Frank’s an O’Shea’s Pub, 355 Spring St.

Parlour Pizza, 131 W. Chestnut St.

Pearl Street Game & Coffee, 405 Pearl St.

Pearl Street Taphouse, 407 Pearl St.

Pearl Street Treats, 301 Pearl St.

Ramiro’s Cantina Express, 253 Spring St.

Red Yeti, 256 Spring St.

Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring St.

Union Restaurant & Gameyard, 115 W. Chestnut St.

Upland Brewing Co., 707 W. Riverside Drive