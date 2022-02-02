Brett Hankison’s Trial Is Delayed Again, This Time Due To The Impending Storm

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for shots he fired during the March 13, 2020 LMPD raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The opening of the trial of former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison has been delayed for a second time.

The questioning of potential jurors was originally set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 1, but was delayed until Thursday, Feb. 3 after Judge Ann Bailey Smith said Hankison had undergone a minor, unexpected surgery.

But on Wednesday, with an icy winter storm approaching Louisville, and officials warning of serious impacts and difficult traveling conditions, a decision to cancel juror questioning on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 was made, Circuit Court Administrator Angela Bilewicz said in an email to LEO.

Instead, voir dire — or the questioning of jurors to identify potential biases — will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The news of the additional delay is hardly surprising. With Kentucky expecting freezing rain and ice on Thursday, Wednesday afternoon saw a rush of school, business and government building closures announced.

Hankison faces three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree for shots he fired during the March 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home that went into a neighboring apartment. The charges are not for Taylor’s death.

For a look at what to expect from the trial, check out LEO’s preview here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.