Have a magical date night at J&B Magic Shop on Friday, with mindreader Jared Howell and magician Andy Frane.Photo via Jared Howell/Facebook
Arts & Culture

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (2/18-2/20)

By

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

A Magical Date Night Event
J&B Magic Shop and Theater, New Albany
$12  |  7-8:15 p.m.
If you missed out on providing a Valentine’s Day surprise to your sweetheart, make it up to them with a truly magical date night: A show from mindreader and fortune teller Jared Howell and dark comedy magician Andy D Frane.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

PG&J’s Puppy Prom 2022!
PG&Js Dog Bar
No cover (for hoomans), $10 for dogs  |  4-7 p.m.
Every dog is a king or queen in our eyes, but PG&Js is having a contest to pick out a pup prom queen and king. In addition, there will be music by DJ Phantom, a specialty Tito’s Handmade Vodka cosmo and swag, PUPcakes by My Dawg Co., hooman snacks and photos by Angela New Photography.

Big Beers
West Sixth NuLu
$15 presale, $20 at the door  |  4-8 p.m.
Try some of West Sixth NuLu’s “darkest, boldest, and booziest brews.” The brewery is selling tasting passports, so you can get 5 oz. pours of 14 West Sixth beers. And, you’ll be able to keep the Belgian glass. 

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

Brunch & Brews Drag Show
TEN20 Craft Brewery
$15  |  noon-5 p.m.
This show has it all: drag, TEN20 beer and brunch from Happy Belly Bistro.

Edward R. White, Returning Home: A Life’s Retrospective Opening Reception
Portland Museum
Free  |  2-5 p.m.
Ed “Nardie” White is a co-founder of the River City Drum Corp., but he’s also a sculptor and photographer. Join White for an afternoon of art, music and memories. DJ Albert Shumake will provide music, and Farm to Fork will be there with food and drinks.

