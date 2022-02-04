Valentine’s Day Events In Louisville
30 Valentine’s Day Events In Louisville For Singles And Lovers Alike

This year, Louisville must be really feeling the love, because we’ve found several Valentine’s Day events that are turning our black hearts more of a deep mauve. Check ‘em out.

Galentine’s Day With The Bluegrass Witch (Feb. 5) | Clay & Cotton | 1341 Bardstown Road | Search Facebook | $50 | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Make a dried flower bouquet and a crystal bracelet. Drinks and food provided.

Romance Run (Feb. 5-20)  |  Big Four Lawn  |  401 River Road  |   2022romancerun.fearticket.com  |  Times vary  |  $29.99
A Valentine’s Day-themed scavenger hunt from your car. You’ll visit businesses across Louisville, helping Cupid match singles. 

Tunnel of LoVe with Va Va Vixens (Feb. 5-19)  |  Art Sanctuary  |  1433 S. Shelby St.  |  vavavixens.com  |  7-11 p.m.  |  $35
“A whimsical assortment of music, dance, aerials, burlesque” from the Va Va Vixens, “Louisville’s premier variety & burlesque troupe.” 

Eat Your Heart Out (Feb. 6) | Highlands Tap Room | 1056 Bardstown Road | Free | 5:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
This Valentine’s Day-themed art show is “a little sweet, a little naughty.”

Free Online Paint Night (Feb. 10) | A Purposeful Ponte Studio | Virtual event | $0 – $15| 6:30 p.m.  – 8:00 p.m.
No experience necessary at this free online Valentine’s-themed painting class. BYO supplies or pick them up for $15.

Pop-Up Tintype Portrait Sessions (Feb. 11-13, 25-26) | Calliope Arts | 324 E. College St. | bookrivercitytintype.as.me | Starting at $60 | Time slots available from 4:00 p.m.-8:40 p.m.
Book a timeslot to get an old-timey tintype photo of you and a loved one.

The Purrfect Valentine’s Weekend (Feb. 11-12)  |  Purrfect Day Cat Cafe  |  1741 Bardstown Road  |  purrfectdaycafe.com  |  $50 for two  |  5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Share your V-Day with adoptable kittens at the Purrfect Day Cafe — a dessert and non alcoholic beverages included.   

We Ain’t Goals – Lover’s Lounge (Feb. 11)  |  Loft at The Biscuit Lounge  |  120 S. 10th St.  |  Facebook  |  $40 single, $60 couple  |  7-11 p.m.
Games, music, a raffle and more at the new and swanky Loft at The Biscuit Lounge.

Valentine’s Day Silent Disco (Feb. 11)  |  Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville  |  642 Baxter Ave.  |  Facebook  |  $5 for headphones  |  8 p.m.-midnight
Dancing on your own is no problem even on V-Day at this silent disco party, featuring headphones playing the playlists of three different DJs.

Valentines Love Jam (Feb. 11)  |  KFC Yum! Center  |  1 Arena Plaza  |  kfcyumcenter.com  |  $54.75+  |  8 p.m.
A Valentine’s Day concert from three vocal powerhouses: Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills.

GALentine’s Day (Feb. 12)  |  Our Lady of Perpetual Hops  |  300 Foundation Court, New Albany  |  Facebook  |  No cover  |  Noon-4 p.m.
It’s not Valentine’s Day; It’s Galentine’s for you and the girls featuring mimosa flights, beer and cupcake pairings, psychic readings, shopping, hairstyling and more. 

Valentine’s or Galentine’s Charcuterie Board Workshop (Feb. 12) | HoneyBear Farms | 14005 Taylorsville Road | Facebook | $75 per person | 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Learn how to make your own delectable charcuterie board.

MakerPlace Workshop: Stained Glass (Feb. 12) | Kentucky Science Center | 727 W. Main St. | kysciencecenter.org | ​​$20 per person, $15 members | 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Learn how to make a stained glass Valentine’s gift at this family-friendly (ages 8 and up) event.

Love Market (Feb. 12) | NoraeBar | 717 E. Market St. | instagram.com/noraebar | Free | 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Karaoke rooms become vendor booths at this love-and-sex-themed shopping event.

Champagne Valentine’s Day Tea (Feb. 12) | The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum | 1402 St. James Court | conrad-caldwell.org/valentines-tea | $45 | Starts at 2 p.m.
What could be more romantic than high tea in a mansion? (They’ve also got a no-alcohol option the same day for those under 21.)

Valentine’s Dinner at 1844 Presley Tyler House (Feb. 12)  |  Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead  |  3200 Tucker Station Road  |  visitblackacre.org/calendar  |  5:30-9 p.m.  |  $150 per couple
An intimate three-course dinner with strolling violinists in the historic Presley Tyler House.  

Valentine’s Biergarten (Feb. 12) | German American Club | 1840 Lincoln Ave. | gaclouisville.com | Free | 6:00 p.m.-10 p.m.
Plenty of German food and music — and it’s all free and family-friendly. 

Valentine’s Candlelit Hike (Feb. 12-14)  |  Louisville Nature Center  |  3745 Illinois Ave.  |  louisvillenaturecenter.org  |  $60, nonmembers  |  7-10 p.m.
A romantic, candlelit walk through the woods with a fire, snacks and drinks afterward. 

Love Boat: A Valentine’s Voyage (Feb. 12 and 14) | Belle of Louisville | 401 W. River Road | belleoflouisville.org/cruises/special-events | $79.99 for adults, $78.99 for seniors| 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Treat your significant other or your best friend to one of these 21+ dinner cruises, which include food, drinks, photo ops and a DJ.

Galentine’s Show (Feb. 12) | Portal | 1512 Portland Ave. | fifteen-twelve.com | $10 | 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Routine Caffeine, Slut Pill, and Sister Crone bring the tunes at this ladies-first event.

Coat Check’s Valentine’s (Feb. 12)  |  The Whirling Tiger  |  1335 Story Ave.  |  Search Facebook  |  $10  |  9 p.m.
A Valentine’s rager benefiting Planned Parenthood with DJ sets. 

FilthyGorgeous Be My Valentine! (Feb. 12) | The Alcove | 246 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Indiana | Facebook | Free | 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
A late-night 21+ drag and burlesque event across the river.

Valentine’s Day Brunch & Day Party (Feb. 13)  |  Seafood Lady  |  601 E. Jefferson St.  |  Instagram  |  1-5 p.m.  |  No cover
A brunch experience from the famous Seafood Lady, including door prizes, a DJ, buffet and bottomless mimosas. 

My Sexy Valentine (Feb. 13) | NoraeBar | 717 East Market Street | prizmpop.com/eventsclasses | $10 | 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Wearing lingerie is highly recommended at this sexy cabaret event (which includes free food!)

Valentine’s Day Beer Dinner (Feb. 14) | Sergio’s World Beers | 1605 Story Avenue | sergiosworldbeers.com | $70/person | Starts at 5 p.m.
Reservations required for this dinner event. Expect food and beers.

Valentine’s at Limón y Sal (Feb. 14)  |  Limón y Sal  |  10000 Brownsboro Road  |  Facebook  |  No cover  |  11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Enjoy live music, craft goodie bags and a new love potion cocktail at Limón y Sal. 

Valentine’s Day Open Mic (Feb. 14) | 21st in Germantown  | 1481 S. Shelby St. | Facebook | No cover | 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
The School of Rock Adult Band will provide some of the entertainment; you and yours will provide the rest. Kid-friendly, with food available for purchase.

The Jesse Lees Perform The Love Below (Feb. 14) | Headliners | 1386 Lexington Road | headlinerslouisville.com | $12 in advance, $15 day-of | Doors at 7:00 p.m, show from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Enjoy an Outkast tribute show by a local band, plus two comedy sets.

Valentine’s Dinner (Feb. 14)  |  Whitehall House & Gardens  |  3110 Lexington Road  |  historicwhitehall.org  |  $85-$100 per person  |  7 p.m.
A romantic, candlelit, four-course feast at the historic Whitehall House & Gardens.