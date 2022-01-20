Rep. Massie, Notoriously Unvaccinated, Tests Positive For COVID-19

The famously unvaccinated U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie is COVID positive.

Massie announced the news on Twitter today. Back in October of 2020, he told the Courier Journal that he would not be getting the vaccine because, “I’m not in a high/risk category and I trust my natural immune system response over a pharmaceutically stimulated response.”

Massie has said that he has tested positive for COVID antibodies in the past, implying that he has had the virus before.

The CDC says that a previous COVID infection does offer some protection for individuals. But, a study from August of Kentucky residents shows that people who do not get vaccinated after their recovery are more than two times as likely to get COVID-19 again as those who did get vaccinated after being sick.

Massie told the Twitterverse on Thursday that he had cold and allergy-like symptoms for one day and later took an at-home and PCR COVID test that confirmed his infection. Still, he said, he will not be voting, meeting in person or making public appearances until next week. And for once he had a sensible piece of advice: “Seek doctors advice if you find yourself sick, because every case is unique and some cases are very serious.”