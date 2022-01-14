Mike Linnig’s Restaurant Delays Start Of Its 98th Season Due To COVID

Mike Linnig's Restaurant has been serving up fried fish since 1925.

Mike Linnig’s, one of the oldest restaurants in Louisville, announced yesterday that it will be delaying the start of its 2022 season by one week.

The Southwest Louisville seafood restaurant had been slated to open for its 98th season on Thursday, Jan. 20, but the recent increase in the number of COVID cases in Louisville led the restaurant to delay the opening as a precaution “​​to keep our employees and customers safe.”

Instead, it will open on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m.

The restaurant closed for the 2021 season on November 7.

In a review, critic Marty Rosen called Mike Linnig’s “an excellent restaurant – and an excellent bargain to boot. “

“It’s one of those places that displaced Louisvillians remember wistfully, and one of those places that any out-of-towner has to see to believe,” he said. “There’s no place in Louisville quite like Mike Linnig’s,” Rosen said. “For that matter, there are few places in America that can hold a candle to it.”

